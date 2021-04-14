Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.55. 44,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

