Investors Buy Large Volume of Team Put Options (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,827% compared to the average volume of 67 put options.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Team by 1,073.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 420,582 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Team by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 259,258 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Team during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Team by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Team during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

TISI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 140,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,802. The company has a market cap of $350.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Team has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

