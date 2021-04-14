$282.25 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post sales of $282.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.43 million and the lowest is $280.90 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $249.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFPT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 452,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,724. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,412 shares of company stock worth $1,986,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

