Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $89.55 million and $1.36 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00475899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006294 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.33 or 0.00214082 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024614 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

