Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,572.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and $51,572.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00063782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00089001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00641967 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036538 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

