Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $660.61 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $660.61 million and $200.41 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00003723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,773,006 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

