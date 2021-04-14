Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from $0.40 to $0.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

