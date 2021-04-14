FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRMO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. FRMO has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

