$57.37 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce sales of $57.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 million and the highest is $58.80 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $221.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $216.57 million, with estimates ranging from $211.50 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. 33,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,977. The company has a market cap of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $546,992. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after purchasing an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

