Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of AVAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 122,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,225. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

