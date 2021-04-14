Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 213,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,554,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

