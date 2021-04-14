Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.09. 235,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $391.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

