Arqma Market Cap Hits $144,261.53 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 134.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $144,261.53 and $1,175.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.75 or 0.03771499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.86 or 0.00426725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $803.53 or 0.01289709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.00536451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.80 or 0.00505273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00361647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00033819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,930,269 coins and its circulating supply is 8,885,726 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.