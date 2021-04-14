Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00362944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.00184201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00131700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005285 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.