Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Tops $40.27 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $297.33 million and approximately $40.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00003949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036774 BTC.

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

