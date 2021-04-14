$173.51 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $173.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.23 million. Inovalon posted sales of $154.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $752.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.71 million to $762.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $826.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.56 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 59.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

INOV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,590. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

