Zacks: Analysts Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report $88.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $89.40 million. Yext posted sales of $85.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. Yext has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,540. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

