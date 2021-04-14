iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 62.86% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

