iRhythm Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,980% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,676,000.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

