Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Decreases By 68.2%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

