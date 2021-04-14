AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 135,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

