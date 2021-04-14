Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.21 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 698,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,906,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

