Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,284. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

