Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 116.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.32.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.