The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Shares of HD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $321.31. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

