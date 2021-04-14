Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $319.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pool by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.97. 10,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.26. Pool has a twelve month low of $183.02 and a twelve month high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.