Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $12.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 315,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 231,329 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 162,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,464,345. The company has a market cap of $218.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

