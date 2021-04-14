Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,070.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.53 and a 200 day moving average of $357.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

