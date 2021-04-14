Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 2.5% of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. 394,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.