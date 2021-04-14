Lawrence M. Hibbard Purchases 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,500 shares in the company, valued at C$260,365.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.10. 46,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,051. The stock has a market cap of C$155.51 million and a P/E ratio of -20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.31. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$3.10.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.