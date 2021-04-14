POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Up 271.6% in March

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during trading on Wednesday. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.