PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PhaseRx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

About PhaseRx

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

