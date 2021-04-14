Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Expands By 351.6%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 351.6% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

