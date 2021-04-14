Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 22.2% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $18,465.35 and $96.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

