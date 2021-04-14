Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 14,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of -67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

