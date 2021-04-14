Norway Savings Bank Buys 1,610 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

