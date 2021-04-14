Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZZUY stock remained flat at $$13.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

