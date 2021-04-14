Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jabil stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

