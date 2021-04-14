765 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 765 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.91. 290,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.11. The firm has a market cap of $871.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

