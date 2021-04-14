i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 4,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,749. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

