i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.
IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 4,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,749. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
