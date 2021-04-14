Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,366. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

