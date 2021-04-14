HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.77. 48,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.