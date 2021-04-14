Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Hits $149.04 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $149.04 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00004769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

