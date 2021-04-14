Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 1,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,952. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.