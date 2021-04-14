Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
GSMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.
Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile
