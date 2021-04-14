Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 403.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GSMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

