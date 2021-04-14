Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$35.92 on Wednesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

