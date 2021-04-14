Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

