UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SECCF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Serco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.