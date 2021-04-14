The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 68,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of -479.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $72.33.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

