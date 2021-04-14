Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

JNJ traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 245,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.87. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

